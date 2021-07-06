Dr. Alexander Ataii joins SpaKinect as Clinical Development Director

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 06, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — SpaKinect is thrilled to announce that Dr. Alexander Ataii will be joining our company as our Clinical Development Director. Dr. Ataii is the medical director and founder at Laser Cliniqúe, San Diego’s premier medical spa. Before founding Laser Cliniqúe, Dr. Ataii attended the University of California at Berkeley and served his fellowship and residency at the University of California, School of Medicine. In 2005, Dr. Ataii opened his medical spa to offer his skills and services with a unique skin and body care approach, focusing on cosmetic dermatology, cosmetic surgery, aesthetic and spa therapy.

Dr. Ataii is also affiliated with the American Academy of Laser Medicine and Surgery, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and is a Fellow of the California Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Furthermore, he has achieved Diamond Status with Allergan, which places him in the Top 250 of 42,000 providers nationwide, adding to the multitude of awards he has received in his impressive career.

Past his accomplishments, Dr. Ataii will offer important medical insight to SpaKinect as the Clinical Development Director. He will provide robust initiatives for the company and its employees to help SpaKinect build out provider training and program development goals. In regards to his position, Dr. Ataii states, “I believe SpaKinect has created a unique state-of-the-art platform that allows aesthetic practitioners to become compliant in the modern digital world. I am very excited to join an extremely competent team and contribute to enhancing protocols for all practitioners.”

Dr. Ataii’s knowledge in aesthetics will significantly benefit our clinical department, which will enable SpaKinect to serve our clients and the aesthetics industry even better than ever before. In combining forces, our company will be able to push out strong clinical initiatives with the help of a respected member within the aesthetics community. Together, Dr. Ataii and SpaKinect are a powerhouse joined to best benefit the aesthetics industry.

SpaKinect has become intimately involved in the aesthetic industry going on 10 years. We pride ourselves on the ability to provide medical spas with an accountable, compliant, and streamlined program. We promise to continually adapt to medical spas and the ever-changing landscape to help our clients begin, build and remain in compliance.