Kenneth Dort, Partner, Faegre Drinker Biddle and Reath LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Event

For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/preventing-ransomware-attacks-cle/

About Kenneth Dort



Kenneth Dort is a preeminent resource on mission-critical data security issues and is consulted often for immediate counsel on high-stakes data breaches, as well as for guidance and strategy on the privacy and other legal implications of new technologies. Ken is a recognized adviser to clients around the world on data security and privacy practices and compliance needs arising under federal, state, provincial and international laws and industry standards. He also is a powerful litigator in the courtroom, a deft negotiator with regulators and a valued counsel or on software development and integration.

Over his 30-year career, Ken has focused on the ways that law and regulation frame the development of new technology. He is engaged by some of the worlds largest companies to stem and mitigate major data breaches, including those involving credit card information and employee, customer and patient data. He is called on frequently to create or improve data security and privacy protocols for highly sensitive information, devices and mobile applications.

About Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP



Faegre Drinker is a top 50 firm designed for clients. We opened our doors on February 1, 2020, uniting Faegre Baker Daniels and Drinker Biddle & Reath, two firms known for exceptional legal and consulting capabilities and a commitment to service excellence. Clients are at the start  and the heart  of everything we do. With more than 1,300 experienced attorneys, consultants and professionals in 22 locations across the United States, United Kingdom and China, we have the strength to solve your most complex transactional, litigation and regulatory challenges wherever you need us. We partner with clients ranging from emerging startups to multinational corporations, delivering comprehensive and customized advice that advances your most ambitious business objectives. Our culture is firmly rooted in relentless client focus and mutual trust that empowers collaboration. We listen to understand your priorities and pressure points. We bring you fresh ideas that work. And we deliver excellence  without arrogance. We are committed to our communities and to building a diverse and inclusive firm that reflects those communities and our clients. Bolstered by our collective history, Faegre Drinker moves boldly into the future, investing in talent, technology and innovation to continually provide clients with exceptional service, collaborative experiences, innovative approaches and value.

Abstract



Most, if not all, of todays businesses are turning to technology to improve the productivity of their business processes. While such an undertaking provides opportunities to increase the bottom line, the risks of sophisticated ransomware attacks that come along with it should never be ignored. Cybercriminals are here to stay with new tactics and strategies to hostage highly significant business data. If not properly addressed, ransomware attacks can result in significant technical, financial, and reputational damages.

Now more than ever, organizations need to be proactive by implementing up-to-date cybersecurity approaches.



In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss how businesses can give a boost to their IT security and resiliency to effectively address ransomware threats. Speakers, among other things, will share insights on why backup and recovery solutions are gaining traction across industries and what to consider when selecting the best option for ones organization.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



 Ransomware Attacks  Recent Trends



 Common Risks and Pitfalls



 Ransomware Prevention Challenges



 How to Improve IT Security and Resiliency



 Selecting a Backup and Recovery Solution  Factors to Consider

About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###