Abraham Y. Skoff, Partner, Moses and Singer LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Event

Abraham Y. (Avi) Skoff is a Partner and Co-chair of Moses & Singers Litigation practice, and Chair of the firms Business Torts/Unfair Competition practice. Avi focuses on complex civil litigation and has been involved in a number of major, newsworthy cases. He served as Assistant U.S. Attorney and Deputy Chief of the Civil Division, U.S. Attorneys Office, Eastern District of New York, and has litigated cases in courts throughout the country. Avi has significant experience in a broad range of practice areas, including litigation involving trade secrets, noncompete agreements, health care, and entertainment, among others. He is an experienced trial lawyer, has represented parties in complex, multiple forum litigation, and has extensive experience in litigating injunctive proceedings. Avi is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell and has been listed in New York Super Lawyers® since 2006.

Moses & Singer has a reputation for cutting edge, hands-on representation, integrity and the highest quality legal work, established over the many years since the firm was founded by Henry Moses and Henry Singer in 1919, to serve both Public National Bank and their private clients. The firm has played a central role in landmark cases and major transactions ever since, and is known for skill, creativity and aggressiveness, in representing banks, institutions and corporations, closely held businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs, individuals and families, in a wide range of industries, transactions, disputes and counseling. Moses & Singer is known for providing the close attention and direct involvement of its key partners to client matters, which can result in cost effective, result-oriented representation, and aggressive, highly effective, focused problem solving and legal representation.

The protection of trade secrets and other confidential information is paramount to employers. However, with the increasing number of trade secret-related claims in employment litigation, companies are not only posed with threats of internal theft, but are also confronted with the challenge of safeguarding their assets. This is further triggered by a myriad of factors including greater employee mobility and easier access to technologies.

Join trade secrets lawyers Abraham Y. Skoff (Moses & Singer LLP) and John A. Stone (Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP) as they provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the up-to-date trends in employment litigation involving trade secrets. To ensure success in this type of lawsuit, speakers will offer best practices in pursuing trade secret misappropriation claims in employment litigation.

They will also provide insights on recent developments in the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA).

 Trade Secret Misappropriation in Employment Litigation: Trends and Statistics



 Notable Cases and Court Rulings



 Recent Regulatory Developments in the DTSA



 How to Pursue Trade Secret Misappropriation Claims



 Best Employment Litigation Tools and Techniques

