Bombay and Cedar Unveils New Aromatherapy Collection

https://ifundwomen.com/projects/bombay-cedar-botanical-aromatherapy-collection

Bombay & Cedars products are specifically formulated to be multi-use which eliminates the need for additional single-use goods. For example, their linen mist also functions as a body spray and a room refresher and their 100% pure carrier oils can be used as an unscented body oil or massage oil. They also bottle their products in Opaque Biophotonic Violet Glass which extends the life of its contents plus while being aesthetically pleasing are 100% recyclable and reusable.

Ivey Chanel, Co-Founder of Bombay & Cedar explains, Most of us arent able to name just three ingredients in the products we use on our bodies and in our homes. We created this brand because we wanted to craft aromatherapy products with natural, recognizable ingredients, without the use of chemicals and unnecessary fillers. We only use pure botanical aromatherapeutic essential oils in our products.

About Bombay & Cedar



Bombay & Cedar is family owned and operated in Atlanta, GA. Launched in July of 2017 as a wellness lifestyle subscription box featuring two of their pure essential oils every month, now offer a full line of aromatherapy goods. All of their products are vegan & cruelty-free plus they are free of chemicals, parabens, SLS or other artificial ingredients. For more information, visit bombyandcedar.com

###