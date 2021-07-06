Craftsmen Industries, Inc. Acquisition of Digital Retail Printer Boosts Production Capability

An industry leader in large-scale printing and custom fabrication, Craftsmen Industries, Inc. has consistently expanded its services to meet customer demand for over 40 years. With their recent GDS Retail and Display Graphics acquisition, Craftsmen will once again expand their capacities, allowing them to complete clients’ projects more efficiently and at higher volumes without sacrificing quality.

From their humble beginnings in trailer sales and design, Craftsmen has grown to become a recognized innovator in design, fabrication, and large format printing solutions. Consisting of 150 employees with specialties ranging from plumbing and electrical to welding and 3D fabrication, the team at Craftsmen is uniquely equipped with the expertise necessary to tackle a variety of projects. Most notably recognized for their large-scale G7 master printing projects, Craftsmen is also a top producer of custom food trucks and trailers, trade show exhibits, and experiential marketing trailers and vehicles.

With the acquisition of GDS, Craftsmen will procure new pieces of equipment, allowing them to expand their production abilities. New offerings will include commercial framing, digital routing, UV liquid coating, expanded white ink printing abilities, and heat bending. Housing for this new equipment and production processes will occur within space previously used for storage at the Craftsmen facility. Keeping projects on-site is essential to maintain current quality and customer service standards.

“Merging the printing capabilities and technology from GDS with the skill and experience we have here at Craftsmen brings together the best of the best,” remarked Mark Steele, Co-Owner and CEO of Craftsmen Industries. “Our continued growth at Craftsmen over the years has come because of our ability to grow with our customers meeting their needs and exceeding their expectations. We are excited to be able to raise the bar on our service once again.”

With expanded service abilities and production speed, Craftsmen plans to continue expanding their reach into new markets. To find out about Craftsmen Industries, Inc. and how they help companies with large-scale custom printing and engineering projects, visit CraftsmenInd.com or call (800) 373-3575.

