Vocal Coach Dileesa Launches the Develop the Artist Within You Program, Helping Musicians Turn Their Talent to Fortune

Singer and vocal coach Dileesa is launching The Develop the Artist Within You program to help up-and-coming music artists grow a wider reach online and develop a successful, financially rewarding career.

An all-exclusive offering designed for emerging musicians, The Develop the Artist Within You program is perfect for passionate artists who want to level up their performances and at the same time need a crash course on how to market their talent.

Aside from songwriting, and vocal and performance coaching, it includes powerful modules on publicity, branding, social media, wardrobe styling, and audio recording. Artists will get a comprehensive 90-day learning journey that is fully designed for their own specific needs.

The Develop the Artist Within You program embodies Dileesa’s passion not just for music but also for entrepreneurship. She believes that making music is serious business, and is, in fact, a business.

Achieving a profitable future grounded on music requires more than just passion and talent. Just like business owners, artists need to operate on a vast marketplace and sell their expertise. They need to determine their unique value proposition, strengthen their brand, and produce and market music just like how an entrepreneur sells products and services.

A singer and vocal coach with more than 17 years of experience, Dileesa takes pride in implementing a fool-proof teaching style and tried-and-true marketing methods. She has done several vocal training workshops and other related events in the U.S. and beyond, and had the pleasure of working with various singers from all over the world.

In May 2020, she received a Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance from the University of West Georgia. She’s currently working as a part-time vocal instructor at Georgia State University-Perimeter College. She also teaches choirs, small groups, children as young as five, and even elders beyond 60.

Through the Develop the Artist Within You program, Dileesa is determined to teach more and inspire more artists, and help them be the best singer they can be. Visit her website and enroll in The Develop the Artist Within You program today.

About American Singing Studio

Dileesa teaches singers of all levels and genres how to be the best singer they can possibly be. She is a singer at heart, and loves pulling the best voice out of a singer. Dileesa believes that if you want to be a professional singer who can sing anything, anytime, anywhere, she can give you the skills to do just that.