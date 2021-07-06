AlphaICs Corporation gets listed on THE OCMX™

MILPITAS, CA, July 06, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — AlphaICs, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and develops the best-in-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Co-processors for delivering high-performance AI compute on edge devices. AlphaICs edge solutions include inference with learning. AlphaICs is a Silicon Catalyst portfolio company. Company’s first product, Gluon, an 8 TOPS inference Co-Processor, will be available for evaluation in August 2021.

The OCMX™ is pleased to announce the listing of AlphaICs Corporation to its online portal which offers Investors and Advisors the ability to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

The OCMX™ has spent considerable time completing its due diligence on AlphaICs Corporation and concluded that there is indeed a tremendous potential for this opportunity.

The OCMX™ noted that AlphaICs Corporation exhibits the main components of any solid opportunity, namely a solid management team, a great track record, and a number of key competitive advantages.

What They Do



AlphaICs has developed a novel architecture Real AI Processor (RAP) suitable for Edge Compute. Architecture is well suited for AI acceleration using tensor and scalar processing. Our highly modular and scalable architecture provides high performance at optimized power and cost that is well within the budget of Edge Devices.

Our software stack enables our customers to deploy their AI application on AlphaICs chips conveniently.

OPPORTUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

AlphaICs provides best-in-class solution for video analytics in terms of performance, power and cost. Gluon PCIe card and evaluation board will be available for customer validation in August 2021.Omdia estimates that edge AI market will be $51.7 Billion market by 2025. Our focus is on video analytics – surveillance, industrial, smart city, retail, in-cabin monitoring – of 5 to 50 TOPs compute. TAM for our target segment is $30 Billion. AlphaICs has been working with 6 prospects who are eagerly waiting for Gluon evaluation board.

• 2 Surveillance Companies – Replacing GPU based solution



• Enterprise Conferencing – Replace multiple AI engines with Gluon



• Tier 2 Company – AI Vision box



• 2 Tier 1 Companies – In-cabin monitoring

With silicon coming in July, we are also pursuing other customers for evaluation.



Where They Are Headed

The first product, Gluon, is an 8 TOPS inference Co-Processor that is taped-out with 16 nm TSMC FF technology. Gluon is optimized for vision applications and provides best performance for image classification, face recognition, object detection and other video analytics applications.

AlphaICs provides best-in-class solution for video analytics for surveillance applications in terms of performance, power and cost. Gluon PCIe card and evaluation board will be available for customer validation in August 2021.

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Pradeep Vajram, CEO & Exec Chairman



30+ years of semiconductor industry experience with LSI Logic, Qualcomm and Aricent, Serial entrepreneur with exits (Smart Play Tech, Spike Tech).

Sanjay Palsamudram, COO & India MD



30+ years of semiconductor industry experience with Sun Micro, TI and Aricent, Entrepreneur (Smart Play Tech).

Prashant Trivedi, VP – BD



15+ years of technology experience with Transwitch, Cypress, Sarnoff.

ABOUT THE OCMX™

The OCMX™ is changing how companies generate exposure in the financial marketplace and raise funds as we know it. The OCMX™ serves both public and private companies in need of market exposure during financial raises. It does this by way of connecting the relevant companies with financial institutions all in one online transparent portal. The OCMX™ (P2P Financial Inc.) launched in September of 2009 out of Toronto but has since expanded its operations to include Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba, and British Columbia.

The OCMX™ connects investors and advisors directly with companies seeking to raise funds or gain broad market exposure. The OCMX™ provides an open venue for innovative growth companies and leading investment funds to generate market awareness, raise funds, or connect with investors and advisors. The OCMX™ provides companies, funds, investors, and advisors instant access to its Online Portal so that they can actively source and connect with their next opportunity, advisor, investor, client, or financing partner.

Contact Us



The OCMX™



TD Canada Trust Tower



161 Bay Street, 45th Floor



Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1



Tel: 1-866-209-6862



Email: [email protected]

AlphaICs Corporation gets listed on THE OCMX™



https://theocmx.com/marketplace/alphaics/