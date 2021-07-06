Hong Kong – Over 3.1 million people registered for Consumption Voucher Scheme

Over 3.1 million people registered for Consumption Voucher Scheme *****************************************************************



The Government today (July 5) said that as at 11pm today, over 3.1 million people have submitted electronic registrations for the Consumption Voucher Scheme via the registration portal and that the operation of the registration portal has remained smooth all along.

In view of the relatively long waiting time for people choosing to authenticate their identity via “iAM Smart”, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer will make adjustments and has issued a press release on the details.

In addition, the Government has also fine-tuned the registration procedure to extend the time limit of electronic registration from 30 minutes to 45 minutes to allow ample time for the public to do the registration.