COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 169

Jul 4, 2021 | Business

India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage exceeded 35 crore (35,05,42,004), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 57.36 lakh (57,36,924) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

28,33,691 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and  3,29,889 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 99,434,862 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 2,712,794 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No.

State

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1

A & N Islands

55423

29

2

Andhra Pradesh

2174037

23182

3

Arunachal Pradesh

28987

33

4

Assam

2686531

145149

5

Bihar

5963947

97323

6

Chandigarh

201213

481

7

Chhattisgarh

2765068

74568

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

153187

65

9

Daman & Diu

150485

450

10

Delhi

2915084

179919

11

Goa

371937

6476

12

Gujarat

7714004

222822

13

Haryana

3375474

117307

14

Himachal Pradesh

1194003

1269

15

Jammu & Kashmir

953874

35439

16

Jharkhand

2282623

71557

17

Karnataka

6977794

145810

18

Kerala

2022969

56902

19

Ladakh

77515

2

20

Lakshadweep

22834

23

21

Madhya Pradesh

9328329

344387

22

Maharashtra

7059483

314576

23

Manipur

221159

252

24

Meghalaya

261972

48

25

Mizoram

276588

97

26

Nagaland

229156

78

27

Odisha

3068521

163228

28

Puducherry

190648

349

29

Punjab

1687770

27260

30

Rajasthan

7762398

104975

31

Sikkim

239622

18

32

Tamil Nadu

5816249

136622

33

Telangana

4264278

81350

34

Tripura

858698

13498

35

Uttar Pradesh

9972342

215416

36

Uttarakhand

1418244

38217

37

West Bengal

4475232

93617

Total

99434862

2712794

