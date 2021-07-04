COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 169

India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage exceeded 35 crore (35,05,42,004), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 57.36 lakh (57,36,924) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.
28,33,691 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,29,889 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 99,434,862 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 2,712,794 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
S.No.
State
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1
A & N Islands
55423
29
2
Andhra Pradesh
2174037
23182
3
Arunachal Pradesh
28987
33
4
Assam
2686531
145149
5
Bihar
5963947
97323
6
Chandigarh
201213
481
7
Chhattisgarh
2765068
74568
8
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
153187
65
9
Daman & Diu
150485
450
10
Delhi
2915084
179919
11
Goa
371937
6476
12
Gujarat
7714004
222822
13
Haryana
3375474
117307
14
Himachal Pradesh
1194003
1269
15
Jammu & Kashmir
953874
35439
16
Jharkhand
2282623
71557
17
Karnataka
6977794
145810
18
Kerala
2022969
56902
19
Ladakh
77515
2
20
Lakshadweep
22834
23
21
Madhya Pradesh
9328329
344387
22
Maharashtra
7059483
314576
23
Manipur
221159
252
24
Meghalaya
261972
48
25
Mizoram
276588
97
26
Nagaland
229156
78
27
Odisha
3068521
163228
28
Puducherry
190648
349
29
Punjab
1687770
27260
30
Rajasthan
7762398
104975
31
Sikkim
239622
18
32
Tamil Nadu
5816249
136622
33
Telangana
4264278
81350
34
Tripura
858698
13498
35
Uttar Pradesh
9972342
215416
36
Uttarakhand
1418244
38217
37
West Bengal
4475232
93617
Total
99434862
2712794
