COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 169

India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage exceeded 35 crore (35,05,42,004), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 57.36 lakh (57,36,924) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

28,33,691 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,29,889 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 99,434,862 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 2,712,794 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 55423 29 2 Andhra Pradesh 2174037 23182 3 Arunachal Pradesh 28987 33 4 Assam 2686531 145149 5 Bihar 5963947 97323 6 Chandigarh 201213 481 7 Chhattisgarh 2765068 74568 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 153187 65 9 Daman & Diu 150485 450 10 Delhi 2915084 179919 11 Goa 371937 6476 12 Gujarat 7714004 222822 13 Haryana 3375474 117307 14 Himachal Pradesh 1194003 1269 15 Jammu & Kashmir 953874 35439 16 Jharkhand 2282623 71557 17 Karnataka 6977794 145810 18 Kerala 2022969 56902 19 Ladakh 77515 2 20 Lakshadweep 22834 23 21 Madhya Pradesh 9328329 344387 22 Maharashtra 7059483 314576 23 Manipur 221159 252 24 Meghalaya 261972 48 25 Mizoram 276588 97 26 Nagaland 229156 78 27 Odisha 3068521 163228 28 Puducherry 190648 349 29 Punjab 1687770 27260 30 Rajasthan 7762398 104975 31 Sikkim 239622 18 32 Tamil Nadu 5816249 136622 33 Telangana 4264278 81350 34 Tripura 858698 13498 35 Uttar Pradesh 9972342 215416 36 Uttarakhand 1418244 38217 37 West Bengal 4475232 93617 Total 99434862 2712794

****

MV

HFW/COVID Vaccination/3rd July/7

(Release ID: 1732551)

Visitor Counter : 766





