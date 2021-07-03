Sharon Vaino Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Law

NEW YORK, NY, July 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Sharon Vaino has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Originally intending to solicit charitable donations for her church, Ms. Vaino visited what is now the Arthur W. Diamond Law Library at Columbia University while pursuing what became a Bachelor of Arts in American history through Yale University and Barnard College in 1975. She began researching tax advantages for making charitable donations, which made her realize that law was central to her life’s purpose. Upon graduating with her bachelor’s degree, she subsequently earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Fordham University School of Law and worked as an associate with Milbank, Tweed, Hadley and McCloy (now Milbank LLP) until the mid-1980s.

Over the years, Ms. Vaino was admitted to practice law in New York State and the District of Columbia, and before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the Supreme Court of the United States. She gained further expertise in the field as associate counsel for Time Inc., senior legal officer for The Home Insurance Company, assistant tax counsel for MetLife Inc., assistant general counsel for MetLife Group Inc. and as a senior attorney with Seward & Kissel LLP, where she focused her practice on various aspects of compensation and employee benefits law such as deferred compensation agreements, ERISA fiduciary duties and 401(k) plans. Drawing upon her considerable experience, Ms. Vaino currently serves as an adviser on a volunteer basis for nonprofit organizations.

Throughout her career, Ms. Vaino has contributed to a plethora of publications, including “Final Amendment to the Department of Labor’s Qualified Professional Asset Manager (QPAM) Exemption,” “Government Monitoring of Religious Organizations” and “The State Takes Over a Church,” which was featured in Volume 136 of The Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science. She further flourished as an editor for The Uneasy Alliance: Religion, Refugee Work, and U.S. Foreign Policy. In order to remain aware of changes in the field, Ms. Vaino is a member of the American Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association and the New York City Bar.

Not-for-profit organizations through which Ms. Vaino has been dedicated to helping others include the American Farm School and the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society. She is a member of the board of trustees of each organization, as well as current or previous secretary. She serves on the Governance and Nominating Committee of the latter organization and was likewise appointed as the chairperson of the nominating committee for The Colonial Dames of America, which she served for six years as President General. Her “stellar service and leadership as President General” was cited in a Proclamation issued by The Council, City of New York, Ben Kallos, Council Member of the 5th District. Although her career has been filled with highlights, she is delighted to have helped her clients achieve their goals through legal exemptions. Looking toward the future, Ms. Vaino intends to remain open to new opportunities and experiences.

