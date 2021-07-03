Donnie Meyer Celebrates a Successful Career in the Purchase of Livestock

BRUNSWICK, MO, July 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Donnie Meyer has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

For over five decades, Mr. Meyer has earned distinction with Brunswick Livestock. Commonly buying cattle, he provides every client with an unparalleled experience in the purchase of their precious livestock. For 10 years prior, Mr. Meyer found additional success maintaining a livestock auction business.

Mr. Meyer attributes his success to his father, who instilled in him steadfast values, a rigid work ethic and the desire to go beyond what was expected of him. Though he initially intended to be a high school sports coach, he admired his father’s passion and decided to establish himself as the successor to the family business after graduating from high school. When the auction business closed due to a flood and fire, he worked for a convenience store, carried mail and even delivered the nightly newspaper for six years straight to provide for himself and his family. Above all, Mr. Meyer is proud of his ability to recover from any hardship.

Dedicated to his community, Mr. Meyer has served as the president of the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick High School Alumni Association. Moreover, he has regularly donated to local churches and organizations and has contributed as a volunteer with the local fire department. Additionally, Mr. Meyer enjoys following the successes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals and engaging with his community as a baseball coach.

For his contributions, Mr. Meyer is proud to have been recognized as a Jaycees Outstanding Young Man in America in 1976. Additionally, he was named as the King Grandfather at a local festival within his community. In his free time, he enjoys quality time spent with his eight grandchildren. Looking toward the future, Mr. Meyer aims to continue working in his business by taking up a role in consultation.

