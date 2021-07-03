Amber Cawley Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Real Estate

SPRING GROVE, IL, July 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Amber Cawley has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all considered during the selection process.

Driven to help others, Mrs. Cawley began her professional career as a 911 Operator with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, where she remained for 15 years finishing as the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Chief. During this tenure as an essential worker, Amber’s impact helped save lives everyday assisting those in need. Upon the birth of her third child, she decided to stay home to raise her children. During this time, she began following her passion for real estate initially by flipping houses and establishing Cawley Real Estate, LLC. In mid-2018, she obtained her real estate brokers license in Illinois and began helping those in need, but in a very different way.

Mrs. Cawley first joined First Class Realty since the managing broker was instrumental in encouraging her to get her license. Her early success caught the eye of a recruiter for Coldwell Banker Realty, she liked the support and brand marketing, so she joined the organization in late 2018. Since joining she added relocation, short sales, and foreclosure specialist primarily to serve her clients better. In early 2021 she went a step further and obtained her Wisconsin Real Estate License allowing her to help family, friends, and referrals obtain their real estate goals. Outside of her primary responsibilities in the field of real estate, Mrs. Cawley volunteers with Feed My Starving Children and supports March for Babies every year.

For her outstanding body of work since 2018, Mrs. Cawley was presented with Coldwell Banker’s Rookie of the Year for all of North America in 2019. Her more recent honors includes a spot in the International Presidents Circle for being in the Top 1% at Coldwell Banker. Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® in 2020 for Gold Top 3% Transactions Award, a Diamond Top 2% in Sales Volume Award. Additionally, she has been recognized as Top 5% Award by Homesnap Pro Agents nationwide. Mrs. Cawley loves making a difference in people’s lives and becoming part of her clients journey. In a career that has been filled with highlights, she is incredibly proud of being recognized as the Rookie of the Year in 2019…it was a bit shocking to her! Looking toward the future, Mrs. Cawley intends to manage a team of agents and mentor the next generation of industry professionals. Amber’s mantra is “Making memories with every home!”™ We are excited about all the amazing accomplishments Amber has achieved in such a short amount of time and thrilled to enter her in to the scroll of Marquis Who’s Who.

