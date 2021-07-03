Greg Thomas Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Law

DALLAS, TX, July 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Greg Thomas has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Upon graduating from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in 1977, Mr. Thomas did commercial concrete work for 2 years. Through these experiences, he was driven to become an attorney and earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from St. Mary’s University in 1982. Following this accomplishment, Mr. Thomas returned to the Dallas, Texas area as a prosecutor with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. In November of 1986, he joined his father at the firm of Thomas, Neilon and Griffin, where he focused on personal injury, criminal defense, medical malpractice claims against nursing homes and probate.

Greg Thomas, P.C. is a result oriented practice. They first determine their clients’ needs and goals and design a plan on how to best achieve those goals. Greg Thomas has been rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubble since 1991. He is a member of The State Bar of Texas and The Dallas Bar Association, Litigation and Probate section. Even though his career has numerous highlights, he is most proud of how a case he tried in The District Attorney’s Office helped change the law in The State of Texas concerning Injury to the Elderly, to the benefit of the elderly. Looking toward the future, Mr. Thomas intends to continue serving his clients to the best of his ability.

