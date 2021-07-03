Angela McQuinn Celebrated for Success as an Occupational Therapist

STANBERRY, MO, July 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Angela McQuinn has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Since 2017, Ms. McQuinn has excelled as a certified occupational therapy assistant at Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare. In this role, she is responsible for tracking the progress of her patients and communicating with doctors. As a certified occupational therapy assistant at Abilities First, she assists students with disabilities in integrating in the academic world. Over the course of her career, Ms. McQuinn has found additional success with organizations such as Therapy at SchoolsLLC, Tiffany Care Centers, the Northwest Medical Center, Harrison County Rehab and Aegis Therapies.

Ms. McQuinn has always harbored a passion for taking care of others. As a result, she earned an associate’s degree in occupational therapy from Penn Valley Community College in 1997. Thereafter, she became certified by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy in Missouri, Kansas and Iowa. Furthermore, she obtained a certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation to supplement her training from the Crisis Prevention Institute. During this time, Ms. McQuinn began her career as a certified nursing assistant and a resident assistant for Pine View Manor Inc.

In addition to her professional career, Ms. McQuinn was active as the state president of the Missouri Federation of Women’s Democratic Clubs. She further flourished as the public relations chairperson of the Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation. Looking toward the future, she hopes to advance in her field to become a clinical instructor. Above all, Ms. McQuinn loves collaborating with students who exhibit differing ideas and thoughts.

