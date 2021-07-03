Carolyn Rubin selected for IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Carolyn Rubin is the Executive Director of the John Maxwell Team and Senior Director of Practice Integrations for US Anesthesia Partners Inc. She was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021 given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are distinguished based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions they have made to society and the impact they have had on their industries. Carolyn will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP’s 2021Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in NYC this December. Furthermore, she will also receive her recognition from 2020 as the Top Healthcare Executive of the Decade.

Carolyn is being recognized as a Lifetime Achievement Awardee for dedicating more than 30 years of professional experience to the healthcare industry. The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Carolyn for this most recent recognition was an easy decision for our panel to make. Her passion and integrity are unsurpassed. She is a proficient leader in healthcare and we are so fortunate to have her as a part of our organization. We are looking forward to celebrating all of her accomplishments at the gala.”

With such a phenomenal impact on the healthcare industry, Carolyn has dedicated over 30 years of her life’s work not only as the Executive Director of the John Maxwell Team and Senior Director of Practice Integrations for US Anesthesia Partners, but in every prior position that she has served. Carolyn is truly customer-focused and concerned about the well-being of every individual that she has worked with. It is from this vantage point that she approaches her work. Carolyn’s passion for healthcare, speaking, coaching, and training has set her apart from others and she has been sought out on a national level to share her knowledge and expertise on multiple topics.

With her diverse background and experience, Carolyn is part of a team that works with physicians, hospital systems and their teams to create positive outcomes for patients and new practices joining the business. Carolyn is a servant leader and utilizes transformational leadership principles to work with teams to identify needed change, helping to create a vision and guide them through the change process with inspiration and commitment. Through motivation and consideration, she helps to induce a positive attitude and autonomy for them to make the change with the results they were searching for. Carolyn believes in inspiring, empowering and stimulating others to succeed. She is experienced in program management, operational improvement, change management, acquisition integration, healthcare, transformational leadership, and is an excellent, thoughtful communicator and collaborator.

Carolyn is currently enrolled in the Healthcare Leadership Certification Program with Duke University. She completed the Healthcare Mini-MBA program through The University of Arizona and Eller Executive Education.

Carolyn has a Diploma in Medical Assisting from Omaha College of Health Careers and is a Certified Revenue Cycle Representative and Certified Healthcare Finance Professional with HFMA. Carolyn is also a Licensed General Lines – Life, Accident, Health Agent with the State of Texas.

Throughout her remarkable career Carolyn has received awards, accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. For 2021 she received an award from US Anesthesia Partners of South Texas in Appreciation for her dedicated service and commitment to excellence and appeared on 6 episodes of Breaking It Down with Frank MacKay. She was also featured on the famous Reuters building in Times Square NYC for her selection as Top Healthcare Executive of the Decade 2020. In 2019 she graced the front cover of TIP Magazine and received Empowered Woman of the Year 2020. In 2019 she was selected as Top Healthcare Executive of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and was featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She was featured in Top 101 Industry Experts Publication, appeared on Breaking It Down with Frank Mackay, and was on CUTV News Radio. For 2016 she was featured in Women of Distinction Magazine and Talk Nation Magazine. For 2013 she was selected as VIP Woman of the Year by the National Association of Professional Women and became a Delegate for the IWLA. In 2009 she was awarded the US Oncology Customer Service Award.

Looking back, Carolyn attributes her success to her perseverance, mentors and staying passionate in all her business endeavors. When not working, she enjoys traveling, dancing, the arts and spending time with her family. Her and her husband Ron have five wonderful children, eleven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. For the future, she hopes to continue to make a difference in people’s lives with her coaching and message to Empower Your Value – Keep Your Strength – Live Your Dream.

For more information on Carolyn please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carolynrubin/ or https://www.carolynmrubin.com or https://www.johncmaxwellgroup.com/carolynrubin

Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMcJ297oulM

