Alli Rodriguez PR is excited to announce their newest client, Author, Writer, and Inspirational Speaker, Yvette Bodden of Awakened Woman.

As the Founder and Author behind Awakened-Woman, a digital platform designed to inspire and invigorate females, author Yvette Bodden writes with endless empathy. In just two years, AW has amassed tens of thousands of followers, thanks to a combined 500+ articles centered around celebrity profiles, relationships, love, abuse, motherhood, and Latino culture, infused with a signature blend of her pragmatism and compassion. In 2021, she was named one of the “Bella Bosses We Admire” by Bella Magazine.

Yvette’s words have also appeared on Brainz Magazine, The Best Holistic Life Magazine, Thrive Global, media maven Arianna Huffington’s portal dedicated to ending the global stress and burnout epidemic, and BELatina News, where she profiles celebrities like Latin Grammy Award-winner Luis Fonsi, television actor, Joe Minoso and ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty, actress, Nathalie Kelly.

Since 2020, as part of the AW Empowerment Series, she has interviewed Jolene Rodriguez, President, Broken English Productions, Alexandra Garcia, Google, Jeimy Osorio, Actress & Singer, Heather Fink, CEO & Founder, The Sexiest Beauty, Novi Brown, Actress, Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Amelia Moran Ceja, President, Ceja Vineyards, Kara Goldin, Founder & CEO, Hint Water, Author of WSJ Bestseller, “Undaunted,” Maria Trusa, CEO, Forme Medical Center & Urgent Care, Shayla Rivera, NASA Rocket Scientist / Comedian, Benita Alexander, Journalist, Julissa Prado, CEO & Founder, Rizos Curls, Nathalie Kelly, Actress, Alexa Ray, Canadian Recording Artist, Vanessa Coppes, CEO, Bella Magazine, Lois Robbins, Actress from TV Land’s hit show Younger, Lisa Vidal for AW, Actress from Grey’s Anatomy, The Baker and the Beauty and BET’s Being Mary Jane, Nikki Boyer, Actress, 3-Time Emmy winning Media Personality and Host, Dying for Sex Podcast, as well as, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Actress, ABC’s United We Fall, Lilliana Vazquez, E! Entertainment’s Emmy-Winning Journalist, Style Expert, Melissa Bernstein, Chief Creative Officer, and Co-Founder, Melissa & Doug Toy Co.

Her debut book, A Journey to Becoming the Best Self (Black Rose Writing)—part memoir and part prescriptive fiction, inspired by Yvette’s own post-divorce path from devastation to joy—was published in 2019, and received praise from The U.S. Review of Books. The book can be purchased online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

As a single mother based in New York City—a metropolis she credits for her open mind. Yvette regularly channels her own growth experiences; she has contributed to outlets like SmartCoparent and DivorceHub.com that focus on personal crises. Ultimately, Yvette’s writing, which seeks to empower and encourage women searching for personalized definitions of success, is an effort to build strong communities through vulnerable and powerful storytelling.

For bookings, appearances, interviews, events, and other opportunities please contact Alli Rodriguez at allirodriguezpr@gmail.com.

About Alli Rodriguez PR

Alli Rodriguez PR is a Marketing & PR firm with contacts throughout the United States of America. The firm has a successful history of developing and executing all aspects of public outreach campaigns to increase media exposure and support strategic marketing initiatives. The firm has proven creative talent with demonstrated strength in building relationships and producing effective results.

– Let Alli Rodriguez PR help pave the way to your brand’s success –

PRESS CONTACT

NAME



Alli Rodriguez

PHONE



570-647-6050

EMAIL



allirodriguezpr@gmail.com