Alli Rodriguez Public Relations is excited to announce their newest client, Jenn Michelle, CEO of GlamLife Celebrity Hairstylist & Makeup Artist, Women’s Empowerment Advocate, and Entrepreneur

Alli Rodriguez Public Relations is excited to announce their newest client, Jenn Michelle, CEO of GlamLife Beauty, Celebrity Hairstylist & Makeup Artist, Women’s Empowerment Advocate, and Entreprerenuer.

Jenn Michelle is CEO Of GlamLife Beauty, a Celebrity Makeup Artist, Women’s Empowerment Advocate, and Entrepreneur. As the oldest daughter of 4 girls in her family, she was always the one everyone went to when they had to get ready for an event however, her career started in the nursing field. It wasn’t until she was called to help with hair and makeup for New York Fashion Week that she knew she had found her calling. In the beginning of her career she participated in anything and everything she could to network and grow her brand. She worked at MAC and quickly moved up to a manager without even completing all of her certifications. As she worked and continued to get better at her craft, she created GlamLife Beauty.

Her brand GlamLife Beauty was created not only for helping women feel beautiful on the outside but also is a representation of how women can live their best lives. GlamLife producs range from eye shadow palettes, lashes, makeup brushes, evil eye bracelets, accessories, and more. Jenn Michelle is located in the New York/New Jersey area and open to travel.

Jenn Michelle has also always been passionate about helping others. She founded Women Warriors Collab , a group of business women who help to motivate, inspire, uplift, teach, and help one another through each level of their entrepenuerial journeys. They host a Zoom call each Monday at 7 PM EST with a different speaker each week. They also work together to give back and donate to charities, host events, and work to empower and grow their network. The next event is in October titled, Step Into Your Power.

