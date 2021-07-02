Shri Mansukh Mandaviya visits vaccine plant in Pune today

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (I/C) and Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today visited vaccine manufacturing plant of the Serum Institute of India to get further acquainted with the vaccination production and to review the production of Vaccines in Pune. Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ms S. Aparna was also present.

Shri Mandaviya appreciated the exemplary role of Serum Institute of India during the pandemic. The Minister said that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to support all our vaccine developers and manufactures for ensuring vaccine for all. He also discussed ramping up the production of Vaccines with the Manufacturers.

Visited @SerumInstIndia in Pune today Got further acquainted with the vaccination production at their plant Deeply appreciating their exemplary role during the pandemic, I assured them of all Government support in ramping up vaccine production for ensuring #FreeVaccineForAll pic.twitter.com/SPjBP3eUiW — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 2, 2021

Later in the day, Shri Mandaviya also inaugurated the State-of-the-Art Facility for Manufacture of Alcoholic Hand Disinfectant at Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd. Pimpri, Pune.

On the occasion the Minister said that HAL is the only Public Sector Enterprise, to have such facility in India. It is a hand disinfectant with alcoholic base hand rub to minimize all types of infection including COVID-19, he added. He further said that it is formulated in Propanol base and Ethanol base and is a very effective germ killer for all types of viruses and bacteria.

