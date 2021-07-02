Additional 1,14,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B allocated to all States/UTs & Central Institutions – Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that an additional 1,14,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment for Mucormycosis have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today.
The Minister also informed that so far, over 11 Lakh vials have been allocated across the country, maintaining adequate availability to patients of Mucormycosis.
