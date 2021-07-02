Promising Rapper Austin Huncho’s Newest Song ‘Seeing Green Remix’ Reveals his Unbelievable Rhyming Dexterity

Moreno Valley, California Jul 2, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The hip-hop genre has reached its biggest heights backed by the brilliant creations of talented artists. The newest kid on the block, Austin Huncho is one such creative individual who has shown amazing potential at weaving a brilliant rhyming pattern all by himself. He has recently dropped an amazing lyrical ballad, ‘Seeing Green Remix’ utilizing the beats of the popular Nicki Minaj track featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, by the same name. The groovy rhythmic flow comes to life with his brilliant rap delivery that lingers in the mind after a long time. The convincing verses impact listeners provoking their thoughts.

The prolific artist has been driven by his passion for creating music that accurately expresses his mind. That has led him to take upon singing and songwriting at a very young age, defying all the boundaries. With hard work and dedication, the gifted California hip hop artist Austin Huncho has successfully established his very own soundscape unveiling the natural talent that he sharpened over time. He has shown incredible potential at rapping adapting to every change in the genre. He also regularly experiments with diverse elements from other musical forms and different rhyming styles to improve his thematic approach and capabilities.

Hailing from Moreno Valley, the multi-talented musician has geared up to provide only the best to his audience. His newest single, ‘Seeing Green Remix’ takes the listeners to a higher plane of hip hop with its superior rap flow and hard-hitting rhythms. His addictive voice never lets the audience get disconnected penetrating their mind and soul. Austin Huncho has showcased his dynamic storytelling ability through outstanding lyrical illustration and the articulate choice of words. He wants to inspire the audience and fill them with confidence with the track. Listen to his stunning collection on SoundCloud and make sure to follow him to get the updates of his upcoming works immediately.

Listen to this single ‘Seeing Green Remix’, click the given below link:

Media Contact