Canada – Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Nova Scotia

Ottawa, Ontario – Department of Justice Canada

The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Frank Hoskins, a Judge of the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia in Dartmouth, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia. Mr. Justice Hoskins replaces Mr. Justice M.J. Wood (Halifax), who was appointed Chief Justice of Nova Scotia on April 15, 2019. The Chief Justice has transferred Mr. Justice S. Norton (Pictou) into this vacancy. The vacancy is therefore located in Pictou.

Quote

“I wish Justice Hoskins every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Nova Scotia well as a member of the Supreme Court.”

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Frank Hoskins was born and raised in Halifax. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1981, and a Bachelor of Education in 1983 from Saint Mary’s University. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie Law School in 1989. He was admitted to Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society in 1990 and appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2006.

Mr. Justice Hoskins became a judge of the Provincial and Family Courts of Nova Scotia in 2008. Prior to that, he was Chief Crown Attorney for the Halifax Region and Special Prosecutions. He began prosecuting in 1991 and held positions as Senior Crown Attorney and Senior Crown Counsel. He practiced with Crosby Murtha from 1990 to1991 and with Pink Murray Law Firm from 1995 to 1996. His main area of practice was criminal law.

Justice Hoskins is an Honourary Executive Member of the Canadian Judge’s Forum (Canadian Bar Association) and is past President of the Nova Scotia Provincial Court Judges Association. He was a member of the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society Bar Council where he served on numerous Bar Society Committees. He has been an instructor at various legal education programs, including those offered by the National Judicial Institute, Canadian Bar Association, Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society, Saint Mary’s University and Dalhousie Law School. Justice Hoskins is a Lifetime Faculty Member of the National Criminal Law Program, having served as a faculty member from 2001 to 2018. He is a co-author of The Trial of Sexual Offence Cases, Second Edition.