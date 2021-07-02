Canada – Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta

Ottawa, Ontario – Department of Justice Canada

The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Lorena K. Harris, partner at Dentons in Edmonton, is appointed a Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta. Madam Justice Harris replaces Madam Justice J. Goss (Edmonton), who elected to resign effective September 11, 2020.

Quote

“I wish Justice Harris every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Alberta well as a member of the Court of Queen’s Bench.”

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Lorena K. Harris was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from York University in 1991 and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of British Columbia in 1994. She was called to the Alberta bar in 1995.

Madam Justice Harris articled with Milner Fenerty where she has practiced at Milner Fenerty’s many successors, including Fraser Milner Casgrain LLP and then Dentons Canada LLP for the past 26 years. Her practice focused on complex commercial litigation and professional liability litigation, appearing before all levels of Court in Alberta, British Columbia and the Supreme Court of Canada as well as many administrative tribunals. She has represented members of various police services within the Province of Alberta, a major Canadian railway, automotive manufacturers, a major Canadian bank and a Canadian engineering firm in multiple trials, appeals, arbitrations, administrative hearings, and judicial reviews.

Throughout her career, Justice Harris enjoyed volunteering, teaching and speaking in a variety of forums, including for the Advocates’ Society and the Law of Policing Conference. She served on the Boards of the Alberta Art Gallery, as well as ACT Alberta, a non-profit organization dedicated to the elimination of human trafficking within the Province of Alberta.

Justice Harris lives with her husband, Brent Podruzny, and their children and dogs in Edmonton, and also spends time with her family on Vancouver Island, where they enjoy being outside exploring and spending time on the water.