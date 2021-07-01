Signify India named one of India’s 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2021 by Great Place to Work® Institute and The Economic Times

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has been recognized as one of India’s 100 Best Companies to work for in a survey conducted jointly by Great Place to Work® Institute and The Economic Times. The company has been featured for the fourth time in this coveted list drawn up from one of the most comprehensive employee surveys of workplace culture conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Signify has achieved its best ever ranking this year, moving up 11 places to the 57th spot in the latest survey, which witnessed a participation of 695 organizations, across 21 different industries. As a part of the top 100 list, Signify has been acclaimed for excelling on the 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

The recognition is a testament to Signify’s key organizational values that form an integral part of the company’s DNA, such as consistent and strong two-way communication, leaders walking the talk, an ability to self-critique and learn from others, and re-inventing itself.

Commenting on this achievement, Sumit Joshi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Signify Innovations India, said, “We are extremely delighted to be recognized as one of India’s 100 Great companies to work for, for the fourth time in the last 5 years. This year’s recognition is even more special for us, as we achieved our best ever ranking despite the challenging circumstances created by the pandemic. I am proud of our team in India for their contribution in creating an incredible company culture and a high-performance work environment over the years.”

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

The Great Place to Work recognition holds deep credibility with its holistic and credible dual-lens methodology. The GPTW survey curates a list of organizations that build an enabling environment of sustenance, growth, engagement, and work-life balance for their employees. The institute then follows a rigorous and comprehensive assessment covering both employee feedback and implementation of people practices.