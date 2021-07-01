RX8111CE RTC Module from Epson Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring an ultra-efficient RTC Module from Epson in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

The RX8111 is an ultra-low-power RTC with a I2C interface that comes in very small package sizes. These modules feature a built-in frequency-adjusted 32.768kHz crystal, battery switchover functions and a time-stamp function that logs and stores the real time and wake-up function to wake up the MCU/SoC. The RX8111CE consumes 100nA for a significant reduction in current consumption, which makes it possible to use a smaller, more cost-effective secondary battery or capacitor.

