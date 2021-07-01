Indian Famous Sports Person Arunima Sinha

On July 20, 1988, Arunima Sinha was born in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Her parents were working professionals, and they encouraged their children to follow their dream. The family shattered after the demise of the girl’s dad when she was three years old, and the responsibility of the kids was on the shoulder of the mother. The mum supported the daughter to follow her passion. Arunima Sinha was interested in several sports and would participate in all events actively. She was fond of playing football and volleyball. With the passing of years, the athletic youngster began to play volleyball efficiently and became part of the national team.

Arunima Sinha dreamed of joining CSIF and also began the preparation for it. On 12 April 2011, she took the Padmavati Express train for appearing at the CISF examination centre. During the journey, robbers trying to snatch her bag pushed the athlete out of the running train after a struggle. While the victim fell on the railway track, a train that came on the nearby line ran over her leg. The famous Indian sports player laid helplessly on the track till the next day. In the morning, the people found her, and she was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctor had to cut off her left leg to save the girl’s life. Moreover, the right leg got a rod and also suffered multiple fractures in the spinal cord. Later Arunima Sinha was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where the patient was given treatment for four months and got a prosthetic leg.

The Indian Sports Ministry and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ajay Maken offered compensation to the athlete. She was recommended to work at CISF and Indian Railways. Moreover, the police began the inquiry of her story, but they claimed that she might have attempted suicide or met with an accident. Arunima Sinha denied the claims and the Allahabad High court asked the Indian railway to pay Rs. 5,00,000 to her. The sportsperson in India had a hard time fighting the case and at the hospital.

She was tired of seeing sympathy in the eyes of people who came to meet the player in the hospital. The strong athlete determined to do something big and change the thinking of everyone. Consequently, the lady decided to climb the highest peak of the world and refused to give up. Then the star discussed the plan with her loved ones. Her mother and brother encouraged the girl to execute the idea after recovering. The strong woman learned basic skills of mountain climbing from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi. The courageous women contacted Bachandri Pal, who was the first Indian women to summit Mount Everest for guiding Arunima Sinha to be a mountaineer. So, she joined a training program under Bachanderi Pal at the Uttarkashi camp of the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation. Thus, the journey of the star to conquer the world with hard work and strong desire began.

On 21st May 2013, Arunima Sinha with Susen Mahato, who was her instructor, summited Mount Everest. After fifty-two days of struggle in climbing the peak and eventually, they accomplished their goal. The success made her the first female amputee to reach heights. Subsequently, Arunima Sinha conquered Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Elbrus in Europe, Kosciuszko in Australia, Aconcagua in Argentina and Carstensz Pyramid (Puncak Jaya) in Indonesia. The famous sportsperson in India launched the autobiography in 2014, and the book was named Born Again on The Mountain.

The Vice President of India Shri M. Hamid Ansari appreciated the mountaineer with the Amazing Indian Award in 2014. In 2015, the government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri. Moreover, Arunima Sinha also achieved the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, First Lady Award, Malala Award, Yash Bharti Award and Rani Laxmi Bai Award. The Limca Book of Records included her name in the People of the Year list in 2016. Arunima Sinha successfully summitted Mount Vinson in 2019, and thus she became the first female amputee to climb the highest peak of Antarctica.

Arunima Sinha has taught us a vital lesson of never losing hope and achieve every goal, even when difficult obstacles block the path. The determined mountaineer dreams to start Pandit Chandra Shekhar Vikalang Khel Academy. She wants to help physically challenged athletes to grow by giving them the best training through her institution. It’s an honour for India to have prestigious citizens like Arunima, who makes our country proud with her efforts.