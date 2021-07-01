Glenn Thomas Carson Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Consulting

NASHVILLE, TN, July 01, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Glenn Thomas Carson has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Due to his breadth of experience in varying fields, Carson excels today as a consultant. His primary areas of focus are nonprofit organizations and fundraising. He is aligned with the National Park Foundation, the Community Association Institute, and the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, among others.

Over the years, Carson has pursued studies in history, communications, and theology. Places of education include the College of Coastal Georgia, Valdosta State University, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Carson is the founder and first president of the College of Coastal Georgia Alumni Association. An author, Carson has published numerous works, including Finding the Right Path: 5 Tips for Making Decisions that Work for You, and Histories: Voices from the Past Still Speak.

His interests include art house theaters, rare books, and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He plans to devote more of his time to nonprofit consulting in the coming years.

