Priscilla E. Flint-Banks Celebrated for Dedication to Her Community

ROSLINDALE, MA, July 01, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Priscilla E. Flint-Banks has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Driven to serve as a voice for her community, Ms. Flint-Banks co-founded the Black Economic Justice Institute Inc., where she remains active as the director providing representation for women and the Black community. Through her work, she frequently appears on such radio shows as “The BG Report,” “People Power with Priscilla” and “The Civic Engagement Hour,” as well as several local television outlets. Prior to establishing the Black Economic Justice Institute, Ms. Flint-Banks worked for the City of Boston in the payroll and general services department for two decades.

Earlier, Ms. Flint-Banks also gained valuable expertise in the field as a staff member with the Bank of Boston. In order to remain aware of changes in the field, she aligns herself with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Alongside her work in the field, she contributes to her community as the founder of the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, and through such organizations as the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance, Mothers for Justice and Equality, the Blue Hill Corridor Planning Commission, the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and the Marcus Hall Civic Engagement Academy. Over the years, Ms. Flint-Banks has distributed more than $100,000 in gift cards to those in need.

An expert in her field, Ms. Flint-Banks holds a Master of Education from Cambridge College. Though her career has been suffused with highlights, she is most proud to have been honored through the NAACP Image Awards and to have written a book titled, “I Look Back and Wonder How I Got Over” about the considerable trials and tribulations she has encountered throughout her life. Within the next five years, Ms. Flint-Banks intends to retire to Africa and write another book, while remaining open to new opportunities.

