Ryan Kent Miller, Esq., Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Law

STRATFORD, CT, June 30, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Ryan Kent Miller, Esq., has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Rutgers University, Mr. Miller subsequently earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Massachusetts School of Law in 2007. Throughout the following twelve years, he thrived as an attorney for several firms and built a sterling reputation as an expert in personal injury law. In 2019, Mr. Miller opened his own law firm alongside his wife, who has also flourished as a highly successful attorney and partner at Miller and Morilla LLC.

For eight consecutive years, Mr. Miller was selected as a Connecticut Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine. In 2013, he received Connecticut Magazine’s Outstanding Young Lawyer award. Furthermore, Mr. Miller has secured numerous verdicts that have been featured in the Connecticut Law Tribune and is frequently ranked on Attorney and Practice Magazine’s esteemed list of the Top 10 Personal Injury Attorneys.

Mr. Miller was inspired to become a personal injury lawyer after experiencing a devastating car accident during his college studies. Even though he was recovering from tremendous pain, his lawyer simply did not seem to care and showed no personal connection to the outcome of the lawsuit. Mr. Miller has since dedicated his career to preventing other victims of tragic accidents from finding themselves in similarly unfortunate partnerships.

