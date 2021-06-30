SMi Group invite you to join 23rd annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition on 2-4 November 2021 in London

As the leading military communications event for satellite professionals, Global MilSatCom provides an unparalleled opportunity to meet with senior decision makers from defence agencies, militaries, governments and industry from across the globe, providing fantastic interactive opportunities through conference sessions, networking receptions and an exhibition hall.

Interested parties can register for this event at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR1 register by 30th June 2021 to save £200.

Host Nation Keynote Speakers:



 Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, Commander, UK Space Command



 Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth, Director Space, UK Ministry of Defence



 Commander Jason Strutt, SO1 Space, Capability C4ISR, UK Strategic Command



 Ms Becky Swanborough, C1 Space International Partnering, Capability C4ISR, UK Strategic Command



 Mr Peter Lymn, Satellite Communications International Collaboration Lead, Defence Digital, UK Strategic Command



 Mr Barry Austin, Skynet 6 Program Manager and Deputy Head of Networks, Defence Digital, UK Strategic Command



 Chair: Dr Joanna Hart, Harwell Space Cluster Development Manager, UKRI STFC

International Military and Government Speakers:



 Colonel Ryan Colburn, Chief, Spectrum Warfare Division, SMC, US Space Force



 Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space Force



 Mr Cameron Stoltz, Director Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces



 Mr Kirk Leech, SATCOM Service Area Owner, Capability Branch, New Zealand Defence Force



 Commander Marina Ballanger, SATCOM & PNT International Affairs, DGA



 Mr Mike Dean, DOD SATCOM Chief, US DOD CIO



 Mr Giovanni Durando, SATCOM Service Area Owner, NATO Communications and Information Agency



 Colonel Matthew Holston, Commander, Space Delta 8, US Space Force



 Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Space Force



 Colonel Shane Taylor, PM Tactical Network, PEO C3T, US Army



 Mr Geoffroy Beaudot, Head of Space and Cyber Department, Luxembourg DoD



 Lieutenant Colonel Attila Horvath, Force Planning, Hungarian Defence Force



 Colonel Mihai Burlacu, Deputy J6, Romanian Armed Forces



 Mr Holger Lueschow, Programme Manager Satellite Communications & Project Officer Radio Spectrum, European Defence Agency



 Squadron Leader Tom Gallagher, SATCOM Programme Manager, NATO ACT

Key themes/sessions of this years Global MilSatCom conference will be:



 Day One: Morning dedicated to the UK MoD’s SATCOM and space development plans, including an opening keynote address from Commander UK Space Command and Director Space and an update on SKYNET from UK Strategic Command



 US focus with updates and presentations from SMC, Space Delta 8, COMSATCOM Office, US DOD CIO, US Army PM Tactical Network, USCENTCOM and more



 International updates from France, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Hungary, Romania, Luxembourg and Belgium



 Session dedicated to SATCOM in Coalition with a Panel Debate on International Architectural Convergence



 Disruptive Technology Focus Day with a ground-breaking UK Space Launch panel discussion with Spaceport Cornwall, Shetland Space Centre, Sutherland Space Hub, Prestwick Spaceport and Spaceport 1

The 2021 Global MilSatCom brochure is available to view at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR1

Gold Sponsor: Airbus



Sponsors: Babcock I ExoAnalytic Solutions I GovSat I Hughes I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS I Lockheed Martin I Northrup Grumman I Ovzon I ST Engineering iDirect I Telesat U.S. Services I Thales I Viasat I Virgin Orbit



Exhibitors: GRC Ltd I Inster I Kymeta I L3Harris Technologies I Milexia I Media Broadcast Satellite (MBS) I XTAR, LLC

