Kimberly MacDonald Celebrated for Dedication to the Automobile Industry

BILLINGS, MT, June 30, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Kimberly MacDonald has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Growing up in the automotive industry for most of her life, Ms. MacDonald and her husband, Chris, have excelled with Aaliby Auto Repair and Towing LLC since 2019. Through Aaliby Auto Repair and Towing, they offer a wide range of services, including automotive repair, accident towing, wenching services, fuel delivery, tire changing and jump-starting services. As owner, Ms. MacDonald oversees scheduling and dispatching matters, as well as bookkeeping and payroll, among other responsibilities.

Prior to founding the business, Ms. MacDonald gained valuable expertise in the mechanical and towing industry. Although her career has been filled with highlights, she is most proud of being a certified female tow truck operator with different fields of training. Throughout her career, she has become a certified flagger and tow truck operator and earned a certification in traffic incident management systems. To remain abreast of changes in the field, she aligns herself with the Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association and the Montana Tow Truck Association.

Devoted to her community as well, Ms. MacDonald gives back through the Montana Highway Patrol Committee, Road Dog International Riding Organization and by donating toys to children in need. Looking toward the future, she intends to expand in the business world. Ultimately, Ms. MacDonald aims to buy more trucks and hire more employees to further expand the business.

