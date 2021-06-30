Maximillienne “Max” Elliott Demonstrates Excellence in Estate and Business Planning

CHICAGO, IL, June 30, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Maximillienne Elliott has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After receiving a diploma in political science and international relations from Northwestern University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence in international law from DePaul University College of Law, Ms. Elliott began her career as a law clerk at a tax law firm. In 2011, she established The Law Offices of Max Elliott, Ltd. in Chicago and, later, opened an office and employed attorneys in New York. As Managing Attorney, Ms. Elliott, licensed in Illinois, focuses on estate planning and estate administration and routinely works with multinational couples. The New York office serves clients in estate planning, estate administration, probate, and small business planning.

In addition to her primary responsibilities, Ms. Elliott has worked as a consultant and lecturer in her field. She has also worked with several Fortune 500 companies, including a former Big 8 accounting firm and a leading international management consulting firm. Furthermore, she was previously aligned with the international liaison office of the American Bar Association. During her studies in law school, she co-founded the DePaul Journal of Women, Gender and the Law, which was the first legal journal dedicated to women and gender issues. Ms. Elliott was also the first African American to sit as a member of the executive committee for the Chicago Bar Association’s Trust Law Committee.

As a respected voice in her field, Ms. Elliott has taught several continuing legal education courses for esteemed legal education providers, including the Illinois Institute of Continuing Legal Education (IICLE) and New York City-based Lawline. She is also an authored numerous blog posts. She currently writes the Lotus Rules (formerly The Shark Free Zone) and has authored several articles for the former International Human Rights Law Institute Human Rights and Rule of Law Review and the Women’s Advocate. Likewise, Ms. Elliott previously penned a nonfiction book, “Ms. Thang, Real Knights Don’t Show Up at 3 in the Morning,” which was published by Pocket Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Ms. Elliott has received numerous awards during her career. For the past four years, Ms. Elliott has been recognized as a Super Lawyers® Rising Star, and received an AV Preeminent® rating, the highest rating standard provided by Martindale-Hubbell. She was also ranked “Superb” by Avvo and received the Top Contributor in Estate Planning Award.

In order to remain aware of developments in her field, Ms. Elliott maintains her affiliation with the Chicago Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the Black Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago, the Chicago Estate Planning Council, the Association of African American Financial Advisors and National Bar Association. As a dedicated member of her community, she has been active with the Bernie Mac Foundation Inc., the Chicago Women’s Health Center, and Heartland Alliance.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.