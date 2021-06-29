Smart Door Locks From Security Solutions Experts Kentucky Secured Quickly Becoming a Favorite With Homeowners

Smart homes are becoming the rage, with news and media outlets covering them quite often. For many people, especially those who wisely are concerned both about staying safe and added convenience, Smart Door Locks are becoming a common entry point to a smart home. Leading the way in this thought provoking area across Kentucky is security solution specialists Kentucky Secured. Kentucky Secured recently celebrated the amount of local interest in Smart Door Locks, a topic that they have covered in their company blog.

“We are passionate about the residential and commercial security world,” commented a spokesperson from Kentucky Secured. “Smart Door Locks are something that’s especially valuable, interesting, and cool. All of our clients who have had them installed have loved them. We expect Smart Door Locks to continue to rise in popularity. They are first class products.”

Smart Door Locks from Kentucky Secured allow homeowners and their families to leave the house keys behind and lock or unlock any door in their home right from their smartphone. If the phone battery should die, a pass code can be entered as a backup plan.

According to the company, customers point to the added convenience, being able to control door locks within a home right from the phone, and being able to provide one time pass codes to family, friends, or delivery services, as being major benefits of Smart Door Lock systems.

Kentucky Secured also offer security systems, security cameras, and much more.

An expert from the Kentucky Secured team is always happy to discuss any potential projects.

About Kentucky Secured

Since 2014, Kentucky Secured has been providing those in Lexington (and the surrounding areas) various security solutions, including home alarm systems, indoor and outdoor security cameras, and various other devices. The partnership with ADT was fundamental in the company’s growth, allowing KY Secured to become the only owned and operated ADT authorized dealer in Lexington.

Before Justin Wiese founded KY Secured back in 2014, he previously worked for other authorized ADT dealers, learning the industry and preparing for his new venture in a few years to follow. Nonetheless, fast forward to the present day, and KY Secured is locally owned and operated, providing affordable, ADT authorized security solutions to those in Lexington and the broader Kentucky area. They install and set up equipment, provide an open line of communication with customers, and are constantly on the lookout for new security devices. If you have any more questions or are interested in other services, you can contact the KY Secured team.