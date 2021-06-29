Saitech Inc successfully implements Microsoft Surface Project for Orange County valued at $ 250k+

Saitech Inc has successfully delivered and implemented a Blanket Purchase Agreement with Orange County Transportation Agency (OCTA) Information System’s Department for their office computing upgrade project. The Microsoft Surface & Accessories contract is valued at more than $250k+ and is guaranteed to offer maximum cost savings to Orange County residents and tax payers.

Saitech Inc technical sales team offered a Microsoft Ultra-Light & Versatile Surface Pro 7 for a Powerful 2-in-1 Laptop which would increase productivity and mobility for OCTA’s employees. Saitech Inc program managers worked diligently to get special pricing and discounts in place while working directly with Microsoft Account Managers. The project included deliverables listed below.

PXX-00002: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – 12.3″ – Core i7 1065G7 – 16 GB RAM – 256 GB SSD – TAA Compliant (Ultra-light and versatile. More powerful than ever, Surface Pro 7 features a powerful Intel® Core™ processor, improved battery and higher productivity)

12.3″ touchscreen 2736 x 1824 – 267ppi: Adds Wi-Fi 6 support: Includes both USB-C and USB-A ports: Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip: Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, gyro sensor:

EYV-00001: Microsoft Surface Pen M1776 – stylus – Bluetooth 4.0 – black (Stylus; 2 buttons; wireless; Bluetooth 4.0; black; commercial. The Microsoft Surface Pen is a slim stylus designed to mimic a pen for a natural handwriting feel. It is compatible with selected Surface products and provides you with a pen on paper like drawing and writing experience. It supports tilt so you can shade-in your drawings, just like you would do with a pencil. This Surface Pen pairs to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth 4.0 giving you the ability to draw, paint, write, and draft. It is powered by a single AAAA battery

FHD-00016: Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse – Black (Mouse Connectivity Technology: Wireless Bluetooth® 4.0 Microsoft BlueTrack. Technology Movement Resolution: 1000 dpi) Ultra-slim and lightweight: Snaps flat and slips easily into pocket or bag: Innovative full scroll plane for vertical and horizontal scrolling: Connects wirelessly via Bluetooth

The Orange County Transportation Authority is the public sector transportation planning body and mass transit service provider for Orange County, California in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Affiliated agencies also include Orange County Transit District Local Transportation Authority Service Authority for Freeway Emergencies Consolidated Transportation Service Agency Congestion Management Agency Service Authority for Abandoned Vehicles.

Saitech Inc is an innovative value-added supplier for information technology hardware, software, supply chain services to support cloud computing, data center management, data storage, rugged mobility devices, marine electronics, and office equipment. Saitech Inc provides a total solution to IT acquisitions by providing multi-vendor hardware and software along with significant pre-sale and post-sale services. We provide significant value-added services consisting of configuration consulting and design, systems integration, installation of multi-vendor computer equipment, customization of hardware, product technical support, maintenance, and end-user support.