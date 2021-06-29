Why Beaustar K-Beauty Influencer Yammy Recommends CURECODE Neuromide Ampoule to Get the Skin Barrier Through Harsh Weather

The Beaustar influencers in South Korea are the gold standard for skin care reviews in South Korea. Recently, Yammy, a Beaustar blogger and Instagram influencer, reviewed CURECODE Neuromide Ampoule on her beauty and fashion blog, Yammy Vlog. CURECODE is K-Beauty’s first ever “smart” skin care with the patented super ceramide formula Neuromide and triple-biotics, formulated to stimulate the healing properties within the skin’s own biome for faster calming and skin barrier restoration.

Lately, my skin has become very sensitive because of the heater and overtime work. That’s why I tried CURECODE Neuromide Ampoule this time when I needed serious help for my skin barrier. I like that the product is made especially for sensitive skin with such a high rating for safety, so I felt confident and safe trying it,” wrote Yammy in her review. “The more you use it, the more and more moisturized your skin feels.”

Among the many video samples showing how well the ampoule moisturized her skin, Yammy felt it really delivered on what it is formulated to do. “The product was excellent as a soothing moisturizing cream! Quick soothing management, refreshing hydration . It’s not sticky and absorbs quickly, but it’s moisturizing is really great~Skin barrier with Neuromide, the core ingredient of Cure Code. Prevents the intrusion of foreign bacteria and foreign substances by strengthening Prevents moisture loss and prevents dry skin. Improves healthy skin that suffers from dryness due to the breakdown of the skin barrier! Sensitive and sensitive skin! I would recommend!”

The ampoule is also formulated with a complex of naturally-derived skin soothing ingredients such as Aquatide, a peptide component that promotes healthy, rapid cell renewal and removal of dead cells and Resveratrol, the compound found in red grapes that also produces the process of cell reneweal, Panthenol, that when absorbed by the skin is converted into vitamin B5, which helps moisturize to relieve the tightness from dry skin, in addition to a complex of skin-soothing and nourishing St. John’s Wort, Centella Asiatica, Allantoin and Adenosine, all known for centuries as containing properties to soothe and refresh skin’s appearance.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.