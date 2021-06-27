PixelPlex Assures Complete Workflow Control with its Enterprise Blockchain Development and Consulting Services

NEW YORK, NY, June 26, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — PixelPlex, a blockchain-driven business solutions provider, has announced an update on its blockchain enterprise development and consulting services. In contrast to its normal blockchain development, the enterprise service is designed to meet specific architectural and functional requirements. For enterprises, especially those who need to follow strict industry regulations, are always looking for blockchain solutions with high security and performance while still addressing privacy issues.

For businesses that transact with deeply sensitive workloads and data such as digital identification, verification, currencies, certification, smart contracts, and payment or health information, PixelPlex provides a highly secure and performing platform. The company believes that decentralized ledge technology is excellent for building an efficient environment for businesses to communicate, innovate and thrive. The team relies on its exhaustive research and development, business analytics, and engineering capabilities.

PixelPlex builds custom blockchain enterprise infrastructures from scratch up to when a system runs. The blockchain enterprise service features include consulting and audit of DLT, custom enterprise blockchain development, decentralized app development, chain code/smart contract development, audit, and tokenization solutions.

In a time when business data volumes keep growing, being able to trust data and keep it secure has made blockchain a fundamental technology in business and society alike. They create a platform that enables businesses to scale workflow and meet the changing business needs for security, compliance, secure transitions, and data privacy. This is according to the company CEO, Alexei Dulub.

PixelPlex uses its enterprise blockchain development and consultation services to future-proof how businesses store data and transact with transparency yet in highly secure platforms. This, they do by combining their industry-specific extensive blockchain experience and capacity. This includes experience in AI, ML, FinTech, AI, IoT, monitoring and evaluation, legal, supply chain management.

Their diverse project portfolio includes over 50 blockchain-powered enterprise solutions. A wide range of industries can benefit from this service, including DeFi and Fintech, supply chain, healthcare, real estate, eGovernance, gaming and entertainment, sharing economy, retail and eCommerce, and social media. Blockchain enterprise services by PixelPlex are not discriminative. The company pays equal attention to big techs looking to consolidate their hold in the marketplace and startups looking to impress funding from investors.

PixelPlex is a technology-driven company that uses a combination of innovative technology such as blockchain, AI, ML, IoT, web and app development, and accessible web design to enhance business workflow to improve ROI.