Help Desk Ticket Management Key To Business Reopening Plans

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 26, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Global enterprise field service management software, and Helpdesk System provider, TillerStack, announced plans to upstaff its in-house teams to support customer demand as clients prepare to reopen their businesses. With most organizations going back to “business as usual”, the company expects a huge upswell in demand for support.

Speaking at a virtual Customer Appreciation event held recently, CFO & Director Phillip Inberg reassured attendees that the company is well positioned to handle a more than 100% increase in pre-pandemic volume of calls to support its flagship Helpdesk, Field Service Management and Ticket Software.

Explaining the reason behind the recent investment in in-house staff, tools and technology, Mr. Inberg noted:

“Our customers rely on our solutions as being integral to improving first time fix rates, reducing the average time to fix issues and delivering an exceptional customer experience across their service organisation. We can’t let them down at a time when they need us most, and that’s why we’re making this huge investment.”

Since its inception, TillerStack has been offering innovative and cutting-edge enterprise field service management, service and support Ticket Software and solutions designed to optimise service operations and increase customer satisfaction. The company, headquartered in Berlin, also supports its large global customer base out of offices in Sydney and Singapore.

Addressing the virtual gathering, Özgür Demir, Technical Lead and Project Manager at TillerStack reiterated the company’s commitment to empower mobile workforces of the future through its market leading, innovative platforms, that are backed by decades of experience and a strong commitment to support:

“Over the years, we’ve been ahead of our competitors and peers, and have pioneered a number of features. These have allowed service-based businesses to manage their company assets and field operations, such as order management, field workers and equipment dispatching, inventory management, vehicle tracking, scheduling…and a lot more.”

In closing the session, Mr. Inberg thanked everyone for their participation at the event, and encouraged any of their clients, or prospective clients looking for Field Service Management solutions, to reach out to the company and explore ways to leverage the company’s software and technology.