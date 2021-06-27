Immunother Limited to research and develop advanced medical image sensors

Immunother Limited hopes that this advanced technology will be capable of photon counting at room temperature to achieve high dynamic range all in small pixels and with an ultra-high resolution format.

Immunother Limited’s Director, Mr. Lin Zhang PhD commented on the medical imaging sensors saying Our research team are designing prototypes and we aim to target high performance imaging applications for medical and scientific uses. We are also exploring different technologies to using cameras to operate at high-speed and use low-power so then these advanced tools become also environmentally friendly whilst working to its maximum potential.

The uses for solid-state imaging sensors has no limits. We are just in early stages to design and develop these sensors for medical science, but as time progresses, we believe that these imaging sensors will be used for many applications. The plan is to use this technology in highly controlled laboratory environments with a compact form-factor camera which operates at room temperature with the additional benefits of a higher resolution and speed in a bid to see things in exceptional detail and in real-time, added Lin Zhang, Director of Immunother Limited.

About Us – Immunother Limited



Immunother Limited Company is a privately held Shenzhen-based preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for inflammatory diseases.

Immunother Limited Company creates lasting value through pioneering research in the field of immunology which leads to new product concepts, product development, and finally to the licensing of those products and associated intellectual property.

