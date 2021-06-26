Tiffany Blofield, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Trade Secrets Protection in the Pharmaceutical Industry Webinar

For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/protection-in-the-pharmaceutical-industry-cle/

About Tiffany Blofield



Tiffany Blofield concentrates her practice on intellectual property litigation, including, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and patents. She actively works on trademark enforcement, including policing registrations and monitoring for potential infringement. Tiffany also assists clients in protecting their assets and reputations in complex commercial litigation. She helps clients develop strategies in support of their business and legal goals, working to address disputes through negotiation and mediation, or before adjudicative bodies, including courts and the TTAB.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP



Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified.

Abstract



As the world develops and distributes safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19, the pharmaceutical industry is confronted with additional trade secrets protection challenges. Issues include the increased the burdens of protecting their assets, the immense level of R&D, the substantial impact of remote work, and COVID-related legal restrictions. Pharmaceutical companies must implement effective trade secrets protection strategies to manage threats amidst this crisis.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of trade secrets protection in the pharmaceutical industry. Speakers will present important issues concerning this topic and will provide essential practices needed in this time of uncertainty.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



 Trade Secret Protection in General and in the Biotech, Life Science and Pharmaceutical Industry in Particular



 Recent Trends and Developments



 Common Risks Issues and Challenges



 Employee Mobility Threat to Trade Secrets



 Best Practices to Protect Trade Secrets during Litigation



 Outlook

About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###