Kempten Schwab, Managing Director, STS Capital Partners to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Event

About Kempten Schwab



Kempten serves as a Managing Director for STS Capital in an instrumental role as both a strategist and an advisor. Kempten translated his prior experiences into leading global deal teams at STS, guiding clients through M&A in helping exit their private businesses through Selling to StrategicsTM.

An active member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO), Kempten fulfilled the leadership ladder in the Louisiana Chapter and is now in Southern 7. He is an active Regional Officer for US Southeast and Caribbean.



Prior to STS, Kempten led a custom software development and professional service company; yielding to the development of commercialized & patentable technologies. Kempten drove numerous internal equity transactions; leveraging commercial finance and client agreements to secure funding and grow the company; ultimately, conducting a strategic liquidation transaction.

About STS Capital Partners



STS Capital Partners is an international, boutique mergers and acquisitions firm, specializing in sell-side consulting and advisory services for upper mid-market entrepreneurial and family businesses.

The name STS comes from Success to Significance through Selling to Strategics: a reflection of our mission to help our clients transform business success into personal significance  by generating maximum multiples of expected value when planning and executing the sale of their companies to international strategic buyers.



Abstract

Due diligence in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions does not only involve the financial aspects of the deal. Although often overlooked, information technology (IT) is also a critical part of the process. With industries growing implementation of various disruptive technologies such as analytics, artificial intelligence, and big data, IT due diligence has never been more relevant.

Prudent companies know this and take the role of IT in M&A seriously. They understand that any merger or acquisition plan should include a comprehensive technology due diligence strategy that would help them mitigate potential risks and ensure successful IT integration.



In this LIVE Webcast, M&A and technology strategists Clark Sandlin (Zyrka) and Kempten Schwab (STS Capital Partners) will provide an informative and helpful discussion on the increased importance of IT in every M&A transaction. Speakers will also give particular focus on the most common IT integration complexities and how organizations can respond to these challenges.

Key Issues:



 The Increasing Role of IT in M&A



 IT Due Diligence: Recent Trends and Developments



 Addressing Common Challenges



 IT Due Diligence and Integration: Best Practices



 An Outlook

