African Dream Foods Launches Their Line Of Sauces, Salts And Seasonings On Amazon

In early 2021 African Dream Foods teased their exciting new brand of sauces, salts and spices inspired by the culture and flavors of Africa. With company operations in Southern California, all products are developed and imported from South Africa using all-natural ingredients sourced from small farms. For all sales from their web store and retail partners, partial proceeds from all products will benefit conservation efforts and organizations that protect Africas wildlife. Partner organizations helping conservation work include Wild Shots Outreach and Paws Trails.

African Dream Foods offers 8 sauces, 3 spicy salts and a smoky seasoning. Their sauce flavors include a Bird’s Eye Chilli, Ghost Peri-Peri, Habanasco – Fermented Habanero, Sweet Dream Sauce, Southern Braai BBQ, Jalanasco – Fermented Jalapeno, Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri and African Ghost Pepper. Salt and seasoning offerings include a Habanero, Ghost Pepper or Smoked Chipotle Salt and their unique Safari Smoke Seasoning. The spicy salts and seasonings come in convenient grinders.

All 8 sauce flavors are available in 5oz bottles with 5 of those flavors also being offered in a 16.91fl oz Chefs bottle. Additionally, most of the sauces (except Southern Braai and Sweet Dream) are available in a special 50ml (1.7fl oz) Travel/Gift Variety Pack. The Chefs bottles (16.91fl oz) and all 4 seasonings are available now on the African Dream Foods website, at Walmart and on Amazon online.

African Dream Foods is a project developed from the various passions of entrepreneur David Schmunk. His curiosity to see and experience new things ultimately brought him to South Africa  where a new journey and the love affair with the beauty, vitality, culture, people, scenery, and flavors of the country began. David wanted to create a business that combined his passions for travel, food, hot sauce, and spices with Africa, photography, and wildlife conservation.

About African Dream Foods:



African Dream Foods is a purpose-driven food brand of sauces and spices that bring the amazing tastes of natural, wholesome foods from Africa to the world. Founder David Schmunk created the product line to bring awareness to and benefit conservation efforts throughout the region. The brand works with the farmers, business owners and producers to create not only a delicious product line but a brand whose partial proceeds directly help top wildlife conservation groups that make a difference. Purchase products online directly from African Dream Foods or via Amazon and Walmart.

