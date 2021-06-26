Nicolas Magallanes Selected For “2021 Top 100 Latino Mortgage Originators”

PHOENIX, AZ, June 25, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Announcing a special recognition appearing in the June, 2021 issue of NAHREP published by The National Association Of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. Nicolas Magallanes was selected for the following honor:

“2021 Top 100 Latino Mortgage Originators”

Nicolas Magallanes commented on the recognition: “This is quite an honor for me. The fact that NAHREP included me in its selection of “2021 Top 100 Latino Mortgage Originators,” signals that my constant effort to deliver excellent work has paid off. It is gratifying to be recognized in this way.”

About Nicolas Magallanes: a short profile by and about the honoree:

I have been honored to show my family & extended family that I have brought a legacy to the name. Maintain focus on your goals regardless of the adversity, we can all be great. “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure” (Marianne Williamson, 1996).

Following the publication of Nicolas Magallanes’s selection for NAHREP’s 2021 Top 100 Latino Mortgage Originators list, American Registry seconded the honor and added Nicolas Magallanes to the “Registry of Business Excellence™”. An exclusive recognition plaque, shown here, has been designed to commemorate this honor.