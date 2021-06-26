Richard G. Hamill Celebrates a Successful Career as a Research Assistant

PHOENIX, AZ, June 25, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Richard G. Hamill has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

For 15 years, Mr. Hamill has established himself as a research assistant at the National Institute of Health in Phoenix, Arizona. In this role, he is proud to have made contributions toward different methods of treating type II diabetes, kidney disease and various digestive disorders. Additionally, he is responsible for collecting and analyzing data to be prepared for publications. Previously in his career, he held positions with the Phoenix Indian Medical Center, the Indian Health Service in Phoenix, and the Sacaton Indian Hospital. He possesses more than 45 years of experience in his fields.

Mr. Hamill is gratified to have studied chemistry for the duration of his professional life. To prepare for his career, he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Science in Public Health Administration from the University of New Mexico. To remain abreast of developments in his vocation, he has maintained membership with the American Association of Clinical Chemists.

During his time at the National Institute of Health, Mr. Hamill is especially proud to have assisted in a 50-year study of a group of Native Americans with type II diabetes, noting that the Native American population carries the highest level percentage of diabetes worldwide. He regularly contributes and donates to local organizations that support the welfare of Native American groups. For his success, he has received myriad accolades from the Indian Health Service over the years. Looking ahead, he plans to enjoy retirement and remain in touch with all of his colleagues.

