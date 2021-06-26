Disparti Law Group Commends Chicago Police On The Arrest Of Hit-Run Suspect

CHICAGO, IL, June 25, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner and Founder of the Disparti Law Group, commends the efforts of the Chicago Police Department on the arrest of hit-and-run suspect Damien Davis.

The 35-year-old felon, on parole for deadly DUI, has been charged with reckless homicide in a hit-and-run crash that killed 1-year-old Jamyah Harris.

“All of us at Disparti Law Group would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the hard work and persistence of the Chicago Police Department in making this arrest,” said Attorney Larry Disparti Adding, “When the police can do their jobs, they prove we can build a safer and stronger community, and ultimately help put an end to the senseless and heart-wrenching deaths like that of Jamyah Harris.”

The Disparti Law Group is representing the deceased and the family in this case.