Frederick Erickson, PhD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

GARRETT PARK, MD, June 25, 2021 — Frederick Erickson, PhD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Erickson celebrates many years' experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field.

Now a professor emeritus, Dr. Erickson was the George F. Kneller professor of anthropology of education at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) for more than a decade before retiring from his position in 2011. He also spent eight years as a professor of applied linguistics on campus between 2004 and 2012 and was the director of research at the Corinne A. Seeds University Elementary School, the laboratory school of UCLA, between 2000 and 2006. Dr. Erickson has studied and taught courses in sociolinguistics discourse analysis, ethnographic research models and, among other areas of the field, social interaction as a learning environment. He was also a pioneer in video study and recently received a grant from the Spencer Foundation in 2016 to form a conference with other like-minded scholars to conduct video-based research on interactions with younger people.

Prior to being recruited by UCLA, Dr. Erickson served as a tenured professor of education and the director of the Center for Urban Ethnography at the University of Pennsylvania from 1985 to 1998. He was also a professor of education and medicine at Michigan State University in East Lansing and taught in the Graduate School of Education at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and before that at the University of Illinois, Chicago. Besides teaching, Dr. Erickson was accepted as a fellow in residence at Stanford University at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences from 1998 until 1999 and again between 2006 and 2007.

An award-winning writer, Dr. Erickson has contributed to various publications as a senior co-author, was the editor of Anthropology and Education Quarterly between 1983 and 1986 and has written extensively in peer-reviewed journals about numerous relative topics, including microethnography of classroom and family interaction and the role of timing in the coordination of social interaction, also known as the “musicality of speech.” He served on the editorial board of a multitude of journals, such as Research on Language in Social Interaction and the International Review of Qualitative Research. Furthermore, Dr. Erickson authored several books, including “Talk and Social Theory: Ecologies of Speaking and Listening in Everyday Life” through Polity Press in 2004, which won an Outstanding Book Award from the American Educational Research Association in 2005.

Dr. Erickson’s decision to teach and focus as an anthropologist of education came about due to his early and continuing interest in social justice. A part of the civil rights movement in the early 1960s, he later volunteered for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference when Dr. Martin Luther King came to Chicago. Concerned about the issues of educational justice for inner city American children and children of color, Dr. Erickson turned from his earlier formation in musicology to a more activist academic stance as a professor of education and as an applied anthropologist and applied linguist.

Apart from his work in academia, Dr. Erickson has been active in the church for more than 45 years. Ordained as a deacon in the Episcopal Church in 1975, he served as a deacon assistant at Saint John Evangelist Church in Boston from 1975 to 1979 and the Church of Saint Martin in the Fields in Philadelphia from 1989 to 1996. He also served as an assistant chaplain of Episcopal ministry at Michigan State University from 1978 to 1985 and as the archdeacon for deacons in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles between 2006 and 2011. Dr. Erickson taught liturgics and homiletics in the School of the Diaconate for the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania and more recently spent time as an assistant deacon at the Church of the Ascension and Saint Agnes in Washington, D.C., from 2013 to 2021. He has remained active as a deacon assistant at Saint Mary in Palms, an Episcopal church in Los Angeles, since 2000.

Dr. Erickson pursued an education at Northwestern University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in music composition and the history of music in 1963, followed by a Master of Arts in music in the history of music in 1964 and a Doctor of Philosophy in education in 1969. Dr. Erickson was ordained a deacon through the Episcopal Church in Boston in 1975.

As a part of his educational commitments, Dr. Erickson was elected a fellow of the National Academy of Education and the Society for Applied Anthropology. He also became active as a member of the American Anthropological Association and the American Educational Research Association. Furthermore, Dr. Erickson is a past president of the Council on Anthropology and Education of the American Anthropological Association.

Recognizing his achievements, Dr. Erickson received several fellowships from the Spencer Foundation and from the Annenberg Institute of Public Policy, a research grant from the National Institute of Mental Health and a Fulbright Award. He was also honored with a Spindler Award for Scholarly Contributions to Educational Anthropology from the American Anthropological Association in 1990, several Lifetime Achievement Awards, including one from the American Educational Research Association in 2000, and received the John J. Gumperz Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Language as a Social Process Special Interest Group of the American Educational Research Association in 2017. Additionally, the Council on Anthropology and Education named its annual Outstanding Dissertation Award in Dr. Erickson’s honor in 2014. He was elected in 2000 as a member of the National Academy of Education, a member organization of the National Academies of Science, and was elected in 2009 as a fellow of the American Educational Research Association.

