PixelPlex Offers an Update on Their Custom AI Chatbot Development Services

NEW YORK, NY, June 25, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — PixelPlex is an innovator in technology-based solutions and has given an update on its custom AI chatbot development services. The service is designed for businesses and organizations looking to improve website efficiency with a useful conversational UI. It is custom-built to meet the needs of any user, challenges, and conversions.

Technology advancements and circumstances have forced businesses to shift to the digital world. As a result, website visitors and users need demand that websites be efficient in handling customer requests as soon as they come. Custom chatbots by PixelPlex help automate predictable QA sessions, drastically reduce response times, and save massive man-hours. This is in addition to being at work around the clock.

While speaking to the CEO, Alexei Dulub, he said that the pandemic only enhanced the importance of having intelligent custom chatbots that can respond to customer requests at any time. When businesses and everyone were on lockdown, there was no other way to interact with customers effectively except through AI chatbots. “Business can now have their back office employees delegate more duties to chatbots. This streamlines customer request handling, bookings, support, appointment scheduling, payment management, feedback, and more. It saves the business both time and money”, he said.

The company aims at providing a platform for clients that is scalable and easy to integrate into existing infrastructure. The service is also meant to automate customer support to ease the burden on the workforce, making them more productive elsewhere. It also cuts down business expenditure on workforce hours, saving them significant amounts and enhancing profits.

The team of developers at PixelPlex is always eager to create and contribute to the conversational UX design evolution. Recently, they have created an ML recruitment chatbot that helps recruitment agencies automatically send job offers, screen profiles, and send out confirmation and interview communication. Other custom AI chat development projects include marine vessel chatbot, automated email sales and email responses chatbots, and customer service chatbots for telecoms.

PixelPlex is a technology solution provider offering efficient AI solutions for website efficiency and customer experience. It’s also a leader in providing blockchain, IoT, web, and mobile app development solutions to businesses across all industries.