New Firm Offers Modern and Thorough Business Remedies: Platinum Lynx Company

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – June 25, 2021 – PRLog — When it comes to navigating complex business disputes, think of The Platinum Lynx Company. Newly based in Albuquerque and privately held, they have an incredible track record in handling mergers and acquisitions, financial due diligence, historical audit and dispute consulting – or anything else your firm may encounter that affects its bottom line.

Since opening their doors for business in 2020, the Platinum Lynx Company has been providing attorneys, general counsel, risk managers and company owners with strategy consulting, and according to founder and president Christina Sultan, the consulting agency is considered a powerful resource for dispute resolution services. Ms. Sultan previously co-founded that service area for Deloitte & Touche LLP in Los Angeles, where it quickly grew to 4 other major market areas: San Francisco, Dallas, Minneapolis and Chicago.

“We want to meet with the client, and understand what the business issues are. We want the client to feel comfortable and secure , at every step of the consulting process. We stay in regular communication with them, and – we never make a bad situation worse,” she said. “Of course, all client work is held confidentially. “

“If your company is in a financial dispute, facing complex litigation, or considering a merger or investment acquisition, then call The Platinum Lynx Company. Our rates our reasonable, and we can help you.”

The brand of “helping” will be tantamount to the Company’s success,” she added. “Exiting from covid, we have seen many managers, investors and executives who didn’t always get the help they needed, unless it was from a government agency, and even then, turnaround times were slow. We provide help quickly, when it’s needed, and where it’s needed, without wasting a lot of time,” she emphasized.

Ms. Sultan, who has been interviewed by numerous publications – including The Charlotte Observer, Intelligence Online, Bond Week, Institutional Investor, Office.com, and the New York Times – notes that the Platinum Lynx Company is unique in the sense that they work one on one with their clients to deliver confidential, advanced and customized management consulting, combined with international capabilities.

They can also accurately assess possible investment projects, evaluate and research structured debt, examine funding requests and most importantly, deliver honest, practical advice with industry insight and proprietary knowledge.

“We like compliance and litigation support, we like legal innovations, and we like providing advanced advisory services,” Ms. Sultan said. “If you are in a financial situation and you need outside support to remedy, or you want to better understand a business deal, potential business partner or company, please, pick up the phone, and call Platinum Lynx. We make it our business, to provide assurance, to yours,” she added, emphasizing that the U.S. legal market now spends over a trillion dollars a year, and that factor helps U.S. companies not only stay sharp, but also focus on quality over competition.”

Ms. Sultan is a 2007 Member of Who’s Who and a 1995 graduate of the Peter F. Drucker Graduate School. “We will be there for our clients from the beginning of the dispute or M&A process to the end, whether the project spans several weeks, or several years. We work with all size companies – and law firms – and are suited to do pro bono work as well.”

To find out more: https://www.thelynxcompany.com or call 505-209-2489.

