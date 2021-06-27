Rayflex group launches a new range of covid-19 products and sneeze screens

As the country starts to exit the lockdown restrictions that have been in place, on and off, for over 15 months now, it is likely that whilst legal restrictions may come to an end, advice on social distancing will be a part of our daily lives until the global pandemic has come to an end. Experts and advisers believe this is likely to be throughout 2021 and well into 2022. With many businesses yet to fully reopen and home working still being advised where possible, there are still many businesses yet to implement full covid secure working practices and the need for protective equipment remains high, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors.

In response to the continued demand in PPE equipment, the company has developed a range of acrylic screens, sneeze guards and cough shields. These acrylic virus screens significantly help to reduce the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus by placing a physical barrier in any location where face to face contact occurs. They have also launched the Screen-Flex Screens which are one piece area containment systems. The Screen-Flex range helps to reduce to the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus by creating lightweight (600 micron / 0.5mm), flexible PVC shield areas and work bays.

To support their bold claim to be the best in the business, the company also provides a price match guarantee on all their current stock of PVC products including the range of Covid protection screens and backs this up with a promise that they will never be beaten on any like-for-like written quotation. The in-house purchasing team reviews their pricing policies and monitors competitor prices daily to ensure they remain extremely competitive in the UK PVC and personal protection products market. They claim you will not buy better no matter how hard you look, providing you want the best quality as well as the lowest prices.

The Rayflex group prides themselves on being product experts with wide industry experience, and they only supply competitively priced, highest grade PVC solutions to their customers.

PVC Strip



Unit 11B, Palatine Industrial Estate



Causeway Avenue



Warrington, Cheshire WA4 6QQ



sales ( @ ) pvc-strip dot co dot uk dot



https://www.pvc-strip.co.uk/

