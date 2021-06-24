Hispanic Health Council welcomes Karla Marco as the new Chief Program Officer

Hispanic Health Council (HHC) is pleased to welcome Karla Wurzel Marco, MPH, MS.Ed. to the executive team.

Karla graduated from New York University with a Master of Public Health and a Master of Elementary in Special Education from Long Island University in Brooklyn. Her areas of expertise include community health, special education, and related service programming for children in PreK-5, program implementation, evaluation and transformation, data analysis and monitoring.

She is responsible to oversee and manage all programs and services in the organization, establish quality improvement metrics and ensure services are provided in a culturally competent manner.

For additional information or to learn more about our programs and services please contact Karla Wurzel Marco at (860) 527-0856 extension 1310.

About Hispanic Health Council

HHC has provided health and social services to Latinos and other diverse communities for more than 40 years. The organization engages the community by providing core health services, community-based research, provider training and policy advocacy. Some of the HHC’s core programs include parent and family learning, behavioral health services, maternal and infant health and community nutrition initiatives.

To learn more about the Hispanic Health Council visit http://www.hispanichealthcouncil.org

