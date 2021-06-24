Generis formalises partnership with Japanese pharma software leader Planet Pharma Solutions

Planet Pharma Solution to offer its acclaimed PharmaDoc® application suite on the CARA™ Life Sciences Platform

Partnership with PPS and Generis

LONDON – June 23, 2021 – PRLog — Generis, the creator of world-class, cloud-hosted, content and regulatory information management solutions, has today announced the deepening of an important global partnership with Japanese life sciences software provider, Planet Pharma Solutions. The formalised relationship will take the Generis CARA™ Life Science platform into the Japanese market, while giving Planet Pharma Solutions a chance to broaden its own market globally.

Planet Pharma Solutions is a leading player in Japan with its PharmaDoc® suite of Regulatory document submission creation and publishing applications. As part of the integration with the CARA platform, the partnership will bring together double-byte character sets (as found in Japanese, Chinese, Korean languages) with current single-byte language support on a single platform.

“This is a powerful combination which will allow global pharmaceutical companies to manage all of their content and output for all markets from a single platform and solution set,” says Hidemichi Fukasawa, Planet Pharma Solutions’ President and CEO.

Mr Fukasawa met James Kelleher, the Founder and CEO of Generis at a DIA event in Washington DC in 2017, and a partnership between the two companies has evolved since then.

“We had heard of Generis through a Japanese client of ours which uses CARA, so I was very interested to learn more,” he says. “I already understood the CARA system’s high flexibility and ease of use, which matched our own products’ qualities, and when I saw the system for myself as well as the company’s presentation I was impressed. We talked about the potential for a relationship, and I felt a very strong connection – both with Generis as a company, and with James as my counterpart at the top of the company. He shared my vision for global pharma process transformation through more seamless content management.

“Planet Pharma Solutions is very well known in Japan where we have strong, long-standing with some of the most prestigious pharmaceutical companies, and now we want to introduce Generis to those organisations, while they in turn will take us into the global market,” Mr Fukasawa adds. “We believe our combined proposition is a highly competitive one in the industry. It offers huge benefit to global pharma companies, and paves the way for accelerated drug development.”

Of Generis as a partner, he adds, “As a company they clearly know the pharma industry extremely well, which is reflected in the CARA platform. It supports the pharma workflow optimally, and is highly flexible and easy to use. I have great ambitions for this partnership.”

Commenting on the announcement, Generis CEO James Kelleher said, “We’re delighted at the formalisation of this partnership, which will create so many combined opportunities not only for both of our companies, but for our respective clients.

“Planet Pharma Solutions is a giant in its home market, and the reputation of the PharmaDoc portfolio is second to none. We are excited to be able to offer their full product suite on CARA.

“Additionally, the ability to support both single- and double-byte character sets from a single platform makes for a very powerful global proposition for international companies. There is enormous potential here, and we look forward to announcing the first fruits of this expanded relationship in the coming months.”

Planet Pharma Solutions joins an impressive line-up of strategic partnerships for Generis, which has also recently announced relationships with Google, EXTEDO, intilaris LifeSciences, Qdossier and DCL.

About Generis

Generis is a UK-headquartered developer of world-class Content and Regulatory Information Management technology for regulated industries globally. Eight of the top 10 global life sciences companies rely on Generis’ flagship Intelligent Content Services platform, CARA™ for critical document and information management, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Gilead, Bayer, Pfizer, and Merck KGaA. Today Generis serves more than half a million users worldwide, across use cases ranging from RIM, Regulatory / R&D and Safety use cases to Clinical, Non-clinical, Quality GxP, CMC, Pharmacovigilance, Medical Information / Medical Affairs applications and more. More at https://www.caralifesciences.generiscorp.com/

About Planet Pharma Solutions

Planet Pharma Solutions, Inc. is a Japan-headquartered software developer, known for its PharmaDoc™ range of systems which enable the production of high-quality files for electrical submission. Solutions in the range include a Rendition server, Report publishing server and Shared review system. Today Planet Pharma serves more than 50 pharmaceutical customers and CROs in Japan, which appreciate the high-quality and tailored support they receive.

Planet Pharma specialises in both single-byte and double-byte code, ideal for use cases involving Japanese Kanji and Chinese character sets as well as Western alphabets, enabling global pharmaceutical companies to use Planet Pharma’s products across all of their operations worldwide. More at https://www.pp- solutions.jp/ en/index.php