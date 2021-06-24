Founder of Weekly Leadership, D.J. Cardenas, Releases New Book on Amazon

D.J. Cardenas, from Charlotte, NC, has finally released the long awaited and powerful “Weekly Leadership” book on Friday June 25th. He recounts his experiences and lessons throughout the mighty book.

During our interview with D.J. Cardenas, he said, his journey was sparked by a mentor years ago who showed him a set of principles that he used in his career and business to impact people through his leadership. “It was an impactful moment for me.” That experience impacted DJ in such a great way that he implemented those principles and had some of the most amazing experiences in his own career path and life.

This amazing book is now being used by D.J. Cardenas when facilitating his “Five Keys to Impact Leadership” to embrace and uplift more hidden talented leaders. When life felt at its most difficult, he managed to find strength and inspiration from the incredible experiences as a leader working with many celebrities such as Katherine McPhee, Dr.Drew, Jeff Dunham, Calum Scott and many more in the event management industry.

Talking of highly inspirational and great motivating leadership material packed with actionable steps, look no further than, “Weekly Leadership” with the aim to ignite the leadership fire in people, and unveil the capabilities of overcoming obstacles to become the successful leader of their personal and professional lives.

“I’ve spent most of my life around leaders and growing into different leadership roles. DJ has hit the nail on the head in outlining the 5 Keys of Impact Leadership. He is a true example of how fervent intellectual curiosity, diligent application, and a growth mindset can propel you toward massive meaningful leadership. If you want to be a better, more impactful leader, you must read DJ’s book. You will surely be inspired!” ” According to Desiree Maya, Founder of Born Unbreakable.

With the release of the new book, “Weekly Leadership” which was created around the Five Keys of Impact Leadership, D.J. is set to impact several individuals and organizations with these principles. Through quick and actionable steps, there have been a lot of great comments about the changes that it has positively reflected in their personal and professional lives. Through Communication, Collaboration, Consistency, Courage and Care, everybody that has been able to successfully consume and digest this great book, can drastically make a difference as impactful leaders and inspire others to make a difference in their lives as well, anywhere, anytime.

To learn more about the book and connect with D.J. check out “Weekly Leadership” for training, speaking and consulting. Contact information has been made available below.

About Weekly Leadership